China abandoned its one-child policy in 2016 to allow couples to have two children as its birth rate slows and population ages. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘awkward silence’ as lack of family planning slogans from 70th anniversary parade could signal policy shift
- Beijing dropped family planning slogans and delegates from its National Day parade in a move that could signal a change to its controversial policy
- China abandoned its one-child policy in 2016 to allow couples to have two children, as its birth rate slows and population ages
China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
After 70 years of economic progress, is China on the right road to achieve Xi Jinping’s ‘Chinese dream’?
- China has evolved from an economic backwater into a world economic powerhouse under the Communist Party’s seven-decade rule
- But the world’s second largest economy now faces numerous challenges, including the trade war with the United States
