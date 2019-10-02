Channels

China abandoned its one-child policy in 2016 to allow couples to have two children as its birth rate slows and population ages. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China's 'awkward silence' as lack of family planning slogans from 70th anniversary parade could signal policy shift

  • Beijing dropped family planning slogans and delegates from its National Day parade in a move that could signal a change to its controversial policy
  • China abandoned its one-child policy in 2016 to allow couples to have two children, as its birth rate slows and population ages
Zhou Xin  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 3:39pm, 2 Oct, 2019

China abandoned its one-child policy in 2016 to allow couples to have two children as its birth rate slows and population ages. Photo: Xinhua
China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
After 70 years of economic progress, is China on the right road to achieve Xi Jinping's 'Chinese dream'?

  • China has evolved from an economic backwater into a world economic powerhouse under the Communist Party's seven-decade rule
  • But the world's second largest economy now faces numerous challenges, including the trade war with the United States
Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 8:55am, 2 Oct, 2019

China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
