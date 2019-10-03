Channels

Once a poster child for China’s regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country’s banking industry. Photo: Baidu
China Economy

Saga of China’s Bank of Jinzhou raises questions about the health of Chinese banking sector

  • China’s troubled Bank of Jinzhou is seeking to raise 6.2 billion yuan (US$866 million) just two months after it secured a 3 billion yuan (US$419 million) bailout
  • Problems at the company cast a spotlight on the risks facing regional lenders in China’s banking sector
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 2:56pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Once a poster child for China's regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country's banking industry. Photo: Baidu
Baoshang Bank is now under the control of the China Construction Bank. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s troubled banks ‘engaged in blind expansion’ but financial stability remains solid, says central bank chief

  • People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang addressed plans for bailing out regional banks for the first time after three crisis in the last five months
  • Problems at Baoshang Bank, Jinzhou Bank and Hengfeng Bank renewed concerns about the financial health of Chinese small banks
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 Sep, 2019

Baoshang Bank is now under the control of the China Construction Bank. Photo: Reuters
