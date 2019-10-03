Channels

Chinese consumers traditionally spend large on travel during golden week, but huge crowds at popular tourist sites appear to have deterred some travellers. Photo: Imaginechina
China Economy

China consumers cut back on travel during ‘golden week’ holiday due slowing growth, weaker yuan

  • Many Chinese consumers are forgoing expensive trips abroad during ‘golden week’ amid a slowdown in the economy and decline in the value of the yuan
  • Online travel site Ctrip.com International says weak outbound travel demand and a decline in air ticket prices may affect third quarter earnings
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 8:32pm, 3 Oct, 2019

Despite the government’s concerns about rising debt levels, Chinese consumers continue to pump their money into property. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China to survey 30,000 households about debt levels as financial risks continue to rise

  • Study will provide government with a clearer picture of people’s repayment capabilities and could influence future macroeconomic policy decisions, lender says
  • Ratio of household debt to gross domestic product rose by 2.1 percentage points in first six months to 55.3 per cent, think tank says
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:28am, 30 Sep, 2019

