The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for US manufacturing sank to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009, marking the second straight month of contraction. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war could slow global manufacturing activity into start of 2020, economists warn

  • China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fifth straight month in September, while Germany and the United States dropped to their lowest levels since June 2009
  • World Trade Organisation also slashed its global trade growth forecast for 2019 to 1.2 per cent, more than half of its projection of 2.6 per cent earlier in April
Topic |   China economy
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 7:30pm, 4 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, US seen to have good reasons to reach interim trade deal next week, but agreement far from assured

  • Negotiators from China and the United States will meet for the 13th round of high-level trade negotiations next week in Washington
  • It is unclear whether either side is willing to make the concessions necessary for a deal, although impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump could play a role
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:05pm, 3 Oct, 2019

