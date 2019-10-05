Hunter Biden is listed as a director of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Company. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s son listed as director at China-backed equity firm, government filings show
- Former US vice-president Joe Biden’s son is listed as a director of a state-backed equity fund in China, official government filings show
- Pictures of Hunter Biden have been removed from the website of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Company, but role is unchanged
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
China, US seen to have good reasons to reach interim trade deal next week, but agreement far from assured
- Negotiators from China and the United States will meet for the 13th round of high-level trade negotiations next week in Washington
- It is unclear whether either side is willing to make the concessions necessary for a deal, although impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump could play a role
