Hunter Biden is listed as a director of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Company. Photo: AP
China Economy

Joe Biden’s son listed as director at China-backed equity firm, government filings show

  • Former US vice-president Joe Biden’s son is listed as a director of a state-backed equity fund in China, official government filings show
  • Pictures of Hunter Biden have been removed from the website of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Company, but role is unchanged
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 6:56am, 5 Oct, 2019

Hunter Biden is listed as a director of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Company. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
Global Economy

China, US seen to have good reasons to reach interim trade deal next week, but agreement far from assured

  • Negotiators from China and the United States will meet for the 13th round of high-level trade negotiations next week in Washington
  • It is unclear whether either side is willing to make the concessions necessary for a deal, although impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump could play a role
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:05pm, 3 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the high-level trade talks in Washington next week. Photo: AP
