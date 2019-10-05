The graft-buster said Liu Shiyu had not upheld the principles of a party member, made inappropriate speeches and lacked “political vigilance”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s former securities regulator Liu Shiyu gets light punishment after graft probe
- Anti-corruption watchdog finds 58-year-old used his role for personal gain, broke the rules to help others work in financial system, and accepted gifts
- He has been given two years’ probation, had his civil servant rank downgraded and his illegal gains have been confiscated
Topic | China economy
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg says it will take time for China to resolve problems like air pollution. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping ‘no dictator’, American businessman Michael Bloomberg says
- US billionaire says it will take time to solve problems like air pollution but China is taking action
Topic | US-China relations
