The graft-buster said Liu Shiyu had not upheld the principles of a party member, made inappropriate speeches and lacked “political vigilance”. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s former securities regulator Liu Shiyu gets light punishment after graft probe

  • Anti-corruption watchdog finds 58-year-old used his role for personal gain, broke the rules to help others work in financial system, and accepted gifts
  • He has been given two years’ probation, had his civil servant rank downgraded and his illegal gains have been confiscated
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 5:24pm, 5 Oct, 2019

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg says it will take time for China to resolve problems like air pollution. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping ‘no dictator’, American businessman Michael Bloomberg says

  • US billionaire says it will take time to solve problems like air pollution but China is taking action
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 11:29pm, 30 Sep, 2019

