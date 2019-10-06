Channels

Chinese local governments have been urged to boost pork production, with prices reaching record levels. Photo: AP
China Economy

China breeds giant pigs the size of polar bears as African swine fever causes pork shortage

  • Breeders adopt ‘bigger is better’ philosophy in response to a shortage expected to continue into 2020
  • The country’s hog herd has been decimated by the epidemic
Updated: 2:15pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Chinese local governments have been urged to boost pork production, with prices reaching record levels. Photo: AP
As a result of African swine fever, China has officially lost 38.7 per cent of its live pig herd as of the end of August, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s pork imports surged almost 80 per cent in August to cover gap left by African swine fever

  • Imports of pork rose 76 per cent in August in terms of volume and surged 150 per cent last month in terms of value
  • China is scrambling to purchase pork from overseas as domestic prices have rocketed by more than 80 per cent, causing widespread public discontent
Updated: 11:04pm, 23 Sep, 2019

As a result of African swine fever, China has officially lost 38.7 per cent of its live pig herd as of the end of August, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Photo: Reuters
