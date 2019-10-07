Channels

Instant noodles are an iconic consumer product associated with China's rapid industrialisation. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Are Chinese consumers spending less? Rising instant noodle sales revive debate

  • Sharp recovery in sales renews talk of whether people are tightening their belts because of economic worries
  • Government argues that strong sales are a sign of upgraded consumption
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:17am, 7 Oct, 2019


Chinese local governments have been urged to boost pork production, with prices reaching record levels. Photo: AP
China Economy

China breeds giant pigs the size of polar bears as African swine fever causes pork shortage

  • Breeders adopt ‘bigger is better’ philosophy in response to a shortage expected to continue into 2020
  • The country’s hog herd has been decimated by the epidemic
Topic |   China economy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 11:36pm, 6 Oct, 2019


