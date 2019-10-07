Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China National Petroleum Corp has pulled out of a deal to develop Iran’s South Pars field. Photo: AP
China Economy

Chinese state oil firm has withdrawn from US$5 billion deal to develop Iranian natural gas field, Tehran says

  • South Pars field agreement, struck after Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact, appears to be latest business casualty of US pressure campaign on Tehran
  • French oil company Total SA pulled out of project earlier due to US sanctions on Iran
Topic |   China economy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 6:30am, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China National Petroleum Corp has pulled out of a deal to develop Iran’s South Pars field. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US slaps multiple Chinese entities with new sanctions over alleged transfers of oil from Iran

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that following the September 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that the US ‘will sanction every violation’
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:17am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.