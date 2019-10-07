Channels

Joe and Hunter Biden pictured during a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Hunter Biden’s China business partner yet to decide whether to explain his role after Donald Trump’s call for investigation

  • US President has urged China to look into the activities of the son of former vice-president Joe Biden even though a similar call to Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry
  • State-backed BHR Equity Investment Fund Management company says it is now conducting an ‘internal study’ about whether and how to explain the younger Biden’s role
Topic |   US-China relations
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:22pm, 7 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump has urged Beijing to investigate his political opponent, former vice-president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump calls for China to investigate US political foe Joe Biden amid impeachment storm

  • US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
  • Trump discussed Biden on call with Xi and assured him that Hong Kong unrest would not come up during trade talks, according to CNN
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 8:54am, 4 Oct, 2019

