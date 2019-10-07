Joe and Hunter Biden pictured during a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hunter Biden’s China business partner yet to decide whether to explain his role after Donald Trump’s call for investigation
- US President has urged China to look into the activities of the son of former vice-president Joe Biden even though a similar call to Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry
- State-backed BHR Equity Investment Fund Management company says it is now conducting an ‘internal study’ about whether and how to explain the younger Biden’s role
Donald Trump calls for China to investigate US political foe Joe Biden amid impeachment storm
- US president says he has not asked Xi Jinping to do so, but it’s ‘certainly something we could start thinking about’
- Trump discussed Biden on call with Xi and assured him that Hong Kong unrest would not come up during trade talks, according to CNN
