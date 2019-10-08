Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

According to data from China’s migration administration bureau, the number of mainland tourists crossing the border into Hong Kong in the first six days of golden week plunged 15.1 per cent from the same period a year ago, due in part to the reduced flow between Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s ‘golden week’ loses some of its shine as consumers show reluctance to spend amid US trade war

  • Retail and catering sales rose 8.5 per cent, decelerating from a 2018 growth rate of 9.5 per cent, marking the slowest growth since the comparison was published in 2001
  • Number of tourists who stayed in China during the seven-day holiday rose 7.8 per cent from a year ago to 782 million, but the growth rate was the lowest in a decade
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

According to data from China’s migration administration bureau, the number of mainland tourists crossing the border into Hong Kong in the first six days of golden week plunged 15.1 per cent from the same period a year ago, due in part to the reduced flow between Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese consumers traditionally spend large on travel during golden week, but huge crowds at popular tourist sites appear to have deterred some travellers. Photo: Imaginechina
China Economy

China consumers cut back on travel during ‘golden week’ holiday due slowing growth, weaker yuan

  • Many Chinese consumers are forgoing expensive trips abroad amid a slowdown in the economy and decline in the value of the yuan
  • Online travel site Ctrip.com International says weak outbound travel demand and a decline in air ticket prices may affect third quarter earnings
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:19am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese consumers traditionally spend large on travel during golden week, but huge crowds at popular tourist sites appear to have deterred some travellers. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.