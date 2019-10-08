Channels

Vice-Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese delegation in Washington for talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China tones down expectations ahead of US trade war talks as Vice-Premier Liu He leads team to Washington

  • The 13th round of talks will take place this week, but a source says that the Chinese delegation is already planning to cut short its stay in Washington by one night
  • The US is scheduled to raise tariffs on Chinese imports next week, while the issues surrounding Joe Biden and the Hong Kong protests also hang over the talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Updated: 6:12pm, 8 Oct, 2019

Hunter Biden and his father, Joe, during a visit to Beijing in 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Chinese business partner of Joe Biden’s son yet to decide whether to comment after Donald Trump’s call for investigation

  • US president urged China to review the activities of the son of former vice-president though a similar call to Ukraine triggered an impeachment inquiry
  • State-backed BHR Equity Investment Fund Management says it is conducting an ‘internal study’ about whether and how to explain the younger Biden’s role
Topic |   US-China relations
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 9:17am, 8 Oct, 2019

