As part of trade negotiations, British officials are eyeing a piece of Taiwan’s expanding offshore wind power generation. Photo: Reuters
Risking China backlash, Taiwan and Britain push ahead with free trade talks
- Taiwan and Britain are looking to their deepen trade relationship, but opposition from China remains a major hurdle
- Recent trade talks focused on access for British lamb exports, ways to boost cooperation in financial services and offshore wind power
Vice-Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese delegation in Washington for talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. Photo: Reuters
China tones down expectations ahead of US trade war talks as Vice-Premier Liu He leads team to Washington
- The 13th round of talks will take place this week, but a source says the Chinese delegation is already planning to cut short its stay in Washington by one night
- The US is expected to raise tariffs on Chinese imports next week, while the issues surrounding Joe Biden and the Hong Kong protests also hang over the talks
