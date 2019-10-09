Channels

China’s central government and local governments have pushed out a number of regulations to rein in rapidly rising house prices. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China relaxes grip on mortgage rates and Shanghai jumps to cut, showing challenges in curbing speculation

  • China’s central bank has introduced a new mortgage rate interest system, granting banks greater autonomy in setting the prices they can charge clients
  • Policy shift is part of an effort to implement a more market-oriented lending system
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:18pm, 9 Oct, 2019


People walk past the headquarters of the Agricultural Bank of China in Beijing. New loans growth in China declined in August. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China outstanding bank loans fell in August, backing new moves to boost credit to support economy

  • The country’s commercial banks extended 1.21 trillion yuan (US$170.22 billion) of new loans in August, in line with expectations
  • Aggregate financing, the broadest measure of credit support for the real economy, rose to 1.98 trillion yuan (US$278.22 billion) last month, well above expectations

Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:12pm, 11 Sep, 2019


