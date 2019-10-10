At the end of June, China had 14.43 million people who were listed by the courts as “persons who have lost credibility”, the equivalent of just over 1 per cent of the total population, official data showed. Most were placed on the blacklist due to unpaid debts. Photo: Bloomberg
China court approves landmark bankruptcy ruling that could pave the way for further personal debt cases
- A court in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, says a local man only has to repay 1.5 per cent of his 2.14 million yuan (US$300,000) of debt to creditors
- China is in the process of establishing personal bankruptcy rules amid a surge in the household debt-to-gross domestic product ratio
The International Monetary Fund said automation displaced more jobs in rich countries than China’s growing productivity. Photo: SCMP
‘China’s rise’ cannot be blamed for regional job losses in developed countries, IMF finds
- Competition from China is not the primary reason for regional job losses in rich countries, new International Monetary Fund (IMF) research finds
- Study finds technological advancement is bigger driver of unemployment, undermining populist argument China is stealing manufacturing jobs
