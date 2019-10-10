Channels

The publication of the World Bank’s new forecasts came as a top-level Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He is due to meet their American counterparts later on Thursday in Washington for a new round of talks in hopes of easing trade tensions. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s growth outlook cut by World Bank as US trade war continues to weigh on economy

  • The Washington-based World Bank cuts China’s 2019 gross domestic product forecast to 6.1 per cent, just above the bottom-end of the government’s target range
  • China’s headline growth forecast for next year is also cut by 0.3 percentage points to 5.9 per cent, with the World Bank predicting a drop to 5.8 per cent in 2021
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 3:27pm, 10 Oct, 2019

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says global growth this year is expected to fall to its lowest rate since the start of the decade. Photo: AP
Global Economy

US-China trade war may cost US$700 billion by 2020 in synchronised global slowdown, new IMF chief says

  • Global growth rate this year is expected to slow to lowest rate in a decade, new IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says
  • Global corporate debt at risk of default in event of global downturn would be higher than during global financial crisis, the economist warns
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:37am, 10 Oct, 2019

