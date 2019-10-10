Vice-Premier Liu He is leading China’s delegation to resume trade talks with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (middle) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday and Friday in Washington. Photo: AP
China’s yuan rallies after report currency pact may be included in interim US trade war deal this week
- Delegation led by China’s Vice-Premier Liu He will meet their US counterparts in Washington on Thursday and Friday
- Pact may to be similar to the new United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA) which was signed last year, including refraining from currency devaluations
Topic | US-China trade war
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says global growth this year is expected to fall to its lowest rate since the start of the decade. Photo: AP
US-China trade war may cost US$700 billion by 2020 in synchronised global slowdown, new IMF chief says
- Global growth rate this year is expected to slow to lowest rate in a decade, new IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says
- Global corporate debt at risk of default in event of global downturn would be higher than during global financial crisis, the economist warns
Topic | China economy
