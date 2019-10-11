Channels

Educator Wang Wei has received government backing for her online sex education platform, but it’s a different story for #MeToo activist Xiong Jing, whose NGO was forced to shut down. Illustration: Brian Wang
China Economy

How two women’s rights crusaders found support and suppression in China

  • As an educator, Wang Wei has received government backing for her online sex education platform for adolescents
  • But it’s a different story for #MeToo activist Xiong Jing, whose NGO was forced to shut down
Topic |   Gender equality
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 6:14am, 11 Oct, 2019

“Mitu” posters, part of the The Voiceless Rise Up! exhibition in New York. Photo: Shen Lu
Society

Silenced at home, finding a voice overseas: China’s feminists cultivate the expatriate community

  • Supporters of #MeToo and Liu Jingyao turn out at a panel discussion and exhibition opening in New York
  • The exhibition, The Voiceless Rise Up!, which aims to put a spotlight on sexual assault, was shut down in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu, activists said
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Shen Lu

Shen Lu  

Updated: 10:14pm, 8 Oct, 2019

