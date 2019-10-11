Educator Wang Wei has received government backing for her online sex education platform, but it’s a different story for #MeToo activist Xiong Jing, whose NGO was forced to shut down. Illustration: Brian Wang
How two women’s rights crusaders found support and suppression in China
- As an educator, Wang Wei has received government backing for her online sex education platform for adolescents
- But it’s a different story for #MeToo activist Xiong Jing, whose NGO was forced to shut down
Topic | Gender equality
“Mitu” posters, part of the The Voiceless Rise Up! exhibition in New York. Photo: Shen Lu
Silenced at home, finding a voice overseas: China’s feminists cultivate the expatriate community
- Supporters of #MeToo and Liu Jingyao turn out at a panel discussion and exhibition opening in New York
- The exhibition, The Voiceless Rise Up!, which aims to put a spotlight on sexual assault, was shut down in Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu, activists said
Topic | Chinese overseas
