Investment strategist Andy Rothman believes China will not roll back on the road to a market economy. Photo: Youtube
Chinese lack of ‘policy pragmatism’ would be biggest threat to long-term growth, veteran economist says
- China watcher Andy Rothman says government must continue to take the serious steps the Chinese economy needs
- In Rothman’s view, GDP growth is ‘the least important’ indicator in measuring economic performance
Topic | China economy
China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
After 70 years of economic progress, is China on the right road to achieve Xi Jinping’s ‘Chinese dream’?
- China has evolved from an economic backwater into a world economic powerhouse under the Communist Party’s seven-decade rule
- But the world’s second largest economy now faces numerous challenges, including the trade war with the United States
