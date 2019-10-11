Negotiators from China and the United States began trade talks in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
China must boost research and education to ‘break US-imposed technology containment’, academic warns
- Chinese companies including Huawei and ZTE have been targeted by the United States as the ongoing trade war has spread to other areas
- Xiang Songzuo, an outspoken economist at the Renmin University of China, believes change is essential to create a new driver for economic growth
Technology
