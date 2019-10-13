Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Macau is hoping to open a new yuan-denominated stock exchange. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Plans for ‘offshore renminbi Nasdaq’ in Macau submitted to Beijing

  • Official involved in submitting proposal to central government says he hopes plan might be approved as a ‘birthday gift’ on 20th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese administration
  • Announcement of plan’s submission made at forum in Guangdong province on Saturday
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
SCMP

He Huifeng  

Eric Ng  

Updated: 11:30pm, 13 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Macau is hoping to open a new yuan-denominated stock exchange. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.