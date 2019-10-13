Macau is hoping to open a new yuan-denominated stock exchange. Photo: AFP
Plans for ‘offshore renminbi Nasdaq’ in Macau submitted to Beijing
- Official involved in submitting proposal to central government says he hopes plan might be approved as a ‘birthday gift’ on 20th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese administration
- Announcement of plan’s submission made at forum in Guangdong province on Saturday
Topic | Greater Bay Area
