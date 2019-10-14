As part of an interim trade agreement that has yet to be officially confirmed but which has been discussed voluminously by US President Donald Trump, China is expected to make purchases of US farm goods amounting to tens of billions of US dollars. Photo: EPA
China’s exports suffer biggest drop since February, as US trade war continues to hammer economy
- Both exports and imports fell by more than expected in the world’s second largest economy in September, with US tariffs causing serious issues for China’s trade
- US President Donald Trump said China agreed last week to resume buying US farm goods as part of a deal that will also delay a tariff increase set for Tuesday
The publication of the World Bank’s new forecasts came as a top-level Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He is due to meet their American counterparts later on Thursday in Washington for a new round of talks in hopes of easing trade tensions. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s growth outlook cut by World Bank as US trade war continues to weigh on economy
- The Washington-based World Bank cuts China’s 2019 gross domestic product forecast to 6.1 per cent, just above the bottom-end of the government’s target range
- China’s headline growth forecast for next year is also cut by 0.3 percentage points to 5.9 per cent, with the World Bank predicting a drop to 5.8 per cent in 2021
