September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level for six years
- September’s consumer price index was 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
- China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
Topic | China economy
China’s imports of hi-tech products dropped 7.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, compared with the same period a year ago. Photo: AFP
China’s sharp drop in imports led by weaker demand for aircraft, soybeans and smartphone screens
- China's imports fell by 5 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, reflecting disruption to global supply chains amid ongoing US-China trade war
- Purchases of aircraft plunged 41.6 per cent, while imports of soybeans dropped 7.9 per cent
