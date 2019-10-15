Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level for six years

  • September’s consumer price index was 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
  • China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:27am, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s imports of hi-tech products dropped 7.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, compared with the same period a year ago. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s sharp drop in imports led by weaker demand for aircraft, soybeans and smartphone screens

  • China's imports fell by 5 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, reflecting disruption to global supply chains amid ongoing US-China trade war
  • Purchases of aircraft plunged 41.6 per cent, while imports of soybeans dropped 7.9 per cent
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:17pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s imports of hi-tech products dropped 7.9 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, compared with the same period a year ago. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.