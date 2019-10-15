Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP
China's economy cause of growing concern in Beijing as US-China trade war takes toll on growth
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local authorities to do everything possible to tackle ‘downward economic pressure’ amid US-China trade war tensions
- Message represents a more pessimistic reading of China’s economic situation compared with previous statements from the government
September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level in six years
- September’s consumer price index rose to 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
- China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
