SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China's economy cause of growing concern in Beijing as US-China trade war takes toll on growth

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local authorities to do everything possible to tackle ‘downward economic pressure’ amid US-China trade war tensions
  • Message represents a more pessimistic reading of China’s economic situation compared with previous statements from the government
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 12:32pm, 15 Oct, 2019

September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level in six years

  • September’s consumer price index rose to 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
  • China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:12am, 15 Oct, 2019

