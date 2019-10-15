Channels

A People’s Bank of China survey in over 300 cities also showed that corporations still have strong demand for credit, with around 60 per cent of those surveyed stating that demand will increase in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Ruan. Photo: Reuters
China keeps credit tape open to bolster growth despite a spike in pork-driven consumer inflation

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Tuesday that banks extended 1.69 trillion yuan (US$240 billion) in September, a rise from 1.21 trillion yuan in August.
  • September’s consumer price index rose to 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices, hitting the upper limit of Beijing’s consumer price index (CPI) for 2019
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:01pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP
China’s economy cause of growing concern in Beijing as US-China trade war takes toll on growth

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local authorities to do everything possible to tackle ‘downward economic pressure’ amid US-China trade war tensions
  • Message represents a more pessimistic reading of China’s economic situation compared with previous statements from the government
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 2:04pm, 15 Oct, 2019

