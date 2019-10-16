Negotiators from China and the United States, including China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, met last week in Washington for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: Xinhua
China, US praise trade war deal dispute settlement mechanism but details remain sketchy after talks
- Last week’s high-level talks in Washington appear to have made progress towards ‘phase one’ of a comprehensive trade deal
- Issue of enforcement has always been one of the thorniest issues between Beijing and Washington and led to the collapse of a talks in May
Topic | US-China trade war
Negotiators from China and the United States, including China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, met last week in Washington for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP
China’s economy cause of growing concern in Beijing as US-China trade war takes toll on growth
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local authorities to do everything possible to tackle ‘downward economic pressure’ amid US-China trade war tensions
- Message represents a more pessimistic reading of China’s economic situation compared with previous statements from the government
Topic | China economy
Chinese premier Li Keqiang’s address to local authorities on Monday was the first time the government has hinted that its full-year targets are at risk of being missed. Photo: AFP