Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic | US-China trade war
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
Negotiators from China and the United States, including China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, met last week in Washington for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: Xinhua
China, US praise trade war deal dispute settlement mechanism but details remain sketchy after talks
- Last week’s high-level talks in Washington appear to have made progress towards ‘phase one’ of a comprehensive trade deal
- Issue of enforcement has always been one of the thorniest issues between Beijing and Washington and led to the collapse of a talks in May
Topic | US-China trade war
Negotiators from China and the United States, including China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, met last week in Washington for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: Xinhua