SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Negotiators from China and the United States, including China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, met last week in Washington for the latest round of trade talks. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China, US praise trade war deal dispute settlement mechanism but details remain sketchy after talks

  • Last week’s high-level talks in Washington appear to have made progress towards ‘phase one’ of a comprehensive trade deal
  • Issue of enforcement has always been one of the thorniest issues between Beijing and Washington and led to the collapse of a talks in May
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:51am, 16 Oct, 2019

