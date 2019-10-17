Channels

Some Hong Kong manufacturers are choosing to relocate back to the city from China due to the tariff war with the United States. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

Hong Kong manufacturers relocating back to city from mainland China amid ongoing US trade war

  • US-China trade war is forcing some Hong Kong businesses to relocate part of their manufacturing operations back to the city to avoid American tariffs
  • Hong Kong companies are starting to develop their own brands and use the ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label to adapt to changing global supply chain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:09am, 17 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:10am, 17 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
