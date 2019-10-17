China's Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump during the latest trade war negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
China renews pledge to open markets, level playing field for foreign firms after US trade war deal progress
- State Council meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, credits ‘unique and important role’ foreign firms play in Chinese economic development
- China has increased its efforts in recent months to boost foreign investment amid the slowing economy caused largely by the trade war with the United States
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
