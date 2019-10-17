Channels

China's Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump during the latest trade war negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China renews pledge to open markets, level playing field for foreign firms after US trade war deal progress

  • State Council meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, credits ‘unique and important role’ foreign firms play in Chinese economic development
  • China has increased its efforts in recent months to boost foreign investment amid the slowing economy caused largely by the trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:35am, 17 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:56am, 17 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
