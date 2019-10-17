Dior says it “always abides by the one-China principle and strictly upholds China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Photo: Bloomberg
Dior apologises after Taiwan excluded from map of China, sparking latest online backlash
- French luxury brand apologises after presentation leaves Taiwan off map of China, causing outrage among Chinese internet users
- Christian Dior China says in Weibo statement it ‘abides by the one-China principle’
Topic | China economy
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic | US-China trade war
