As car sales worsen to their lowest point in decades, makers and exporters of parts are also at risk of losing clients under the US-China trade war. Photo: Xinhua
China’s car industry slowdown to continue into 2020 as tariff impact piles up, manufacturers lose US orders
- Mainland car sales fell for the 15th straight month in September amid the long tail fallout from the trade war with the United States
- Recovery predicted to be slow as increasing trade war tariffs push American manufacturers to cancel orders and source parts in Mexico and India
Topic | China economy
Some Hong Kong manufacturers are choosing to relocate back to the city from China due to the tariff war with the United States. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong manufacturers relocating back to city from mainland China amid ongoing US trade war
- US-China trade war is forcing some Hong Kong businesses to relocate part of their manufacturing operations back to the city to avoid American tariffs
- Hong Kong companies are starting to develop their own brands and use the ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label to adapt to changing global supply chain
Topic | US-China trade war
