Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s electronics sector is suffering under the weight of the trade war, with US exports down significantly in 2019. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s electronics exporters desperately look for an escape from US trade war nightmare

  • Exhibitors at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair said American buyers were thin on the ground, with trade war tariffs killing much of the market
  • Some companies have joined the exodus of manufacturers from China to Vietnam, while others are absorbing tariff costs, but trade war fatigue has set in
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s electronics sector is suffering under the weight of the trade war, with US exports down significantly in 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:56am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.