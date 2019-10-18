China’s electronics sector is suffering under the weight of the trade war, with US exports down significantly in 2019. Photo: AP
China’s electronics exporters desperately look for an escape from US trade war nightmare
- Exhibitors at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair said American buyers were thin on the ground, with trade war tariffs killing much of the market
- Some companies have joined the exodus of manufacturers from China to Vietnam, while others are absorbing tariff costs, but trade war fatigue has set in
Topic | US-China trade war
China’s electronics sector is suffering under the weight of the trade war, with US exports down significantly in 2019. Photo: AP
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic | US-China trade war
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters