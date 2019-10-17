Channels

In September alone, foreign direct investment in China rose 0.5 per cent to US$11.52 billion, while in yuan terms, it increased by 3.8 per cent to 79.18 billion yuan. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Hong Kong remains key gateway as China’s FDI rises 2.9 per cent in first nine month of 2019 despite protests

  • Overall, foreign direct investment in China rose to US$100.8 billion amid sustained government efforts to offset the economic slowdown
  • Inflows from Hong Kong, which account for two thirds of China’s overall foreign investment inflows, increased by 8.1 per cent between January and September
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 4:10pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Some Hong Kong manufacturers are choosing to relocate back to the city from China due to the tariff war with the United States. Photo: Winson Wong
China Economy

Hong Kong manufacturers relocating back to city from mainland China amid ongoing US trade war

  • US-China trade war is forcing some Hong Kong businesses to relocate part of their manufacturing operations back to the city to avoid American tariffs
  • Hong Kong companies are starting to develop their own brands and use the ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label to adapt to changing global supply chain
Topic |   US-China trade war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:50am, 17 Oct, 2019

Some Hong Kong manufacturers are choosing to relocate back to the city from China due to the tariff war with the United States. Photo: Winson Wong
