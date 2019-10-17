In September alone, foreign direct investment in China rose 0.5 per cent to US$11.52 billion, while in yuan terms, it increased by 3.8 per cent to 79.18 billion yuan. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong remains key gateway as China’s FDI rises 2.9 per cent in first nine month of 2019 despite protests
- Overall, foreign direct investment in China rose to US$100.8 billion amid sustained government efforts to offset the economic slowdown
- Inflows from Hong Kong, which account for two thirds of China’s overall foreign investment inflows, increased by 8.1 per cent between January and September
Some Hong Kong manufacturers are choosing to relocate back to the city from China due to the tariff war with the United States. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong manufacturers relocating back to city from mainland China amid ongoing US trade war
- US-China trade war is forcing some Hong Kong businesses to relocate part of their manufacturing operations back to the city to avoid American tariffs
- Hong Kong companies are starting to develop their own brands and use the ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label to adapt to changing global supply chain
