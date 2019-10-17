US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
China reiterates US must lift all tariffs to end trade war, but Beijing open to partial interim deal, spokesman says
- Ministry of Commerce confirms trade tensions will only end when ‘all additional tariffs’ are lifted from Chinese products
- Negotiating teams are working on the ‘phase one’ deal agreed last week in Washington for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign next month in Chile
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
