US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China reiterates US must lift all tariffs to end trade war, but Beijing open to partial interim deal, spokesman says

  • Ministry of Commerce confirms trade tensions will only end when ‘all additional tariffs’ are lifted from Chinese products
  • Negotiating teams are working on the ‘phase one’ deal agreed last week in Washington for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign next month in Chile
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:56am, 17 Oct, 2019

