SCMP
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s economic growth worse than expected in third quarter, sinking to new low of 6 per cent amid trade war

  • China’s economy grew by 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations
  • Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Oct, 2019

Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser

  • White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
  • Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:56am, 17 Oct, 2019

