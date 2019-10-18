The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic growth worse than expected in third quarter, sinking to new low of 6 per cent amid trade war
- China’s economy grew by 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations
- Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic | China economy
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic | US-China trade war
