Negotiations in Washington last week between China and the United States appeared to have made progress towards a “phase one” trade deal. Photo: Reuters
China-US currency deal would not be a new Plaza Accord of one-sided exchange rate movement, analysts say
- Currency provisions are expected to be included in any interim deal between China and America following progress made during talks last week in Washington
- The 1985 Plaza Accord saw Japan, France, Germany, Britain and the US push down the value of the US dollar, resulting in the Japanese yen doubling in value
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
China reiterates US must lift all tariffs to end trade war, but Beijing open to partial interim deal, spokesman says
- Ministry of Commerce confirms trade tensions will only end when ‘all additional tariffs’ are lifted from Chinese products
- Negotiating teams are working on the ‘phase one’ deal agreed last week in Washington for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign next month in Chile
