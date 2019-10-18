Channels

SCMP
Beijing’s official job statistics are often met with scrutiny from independent analysts who question if they underestimate the true unemployment situation. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China employment steady despite Donald Trump's claim US trade war cost country ‘3 million of jobs'

  • Statistics agency says China created 10.97 million jobs in the first nine months of this year, or 99.7 per cent of the government's full-year target
  • But independent analysts question if official monthly data underestimates the true unemployment situation
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:00pm, 18 Oct, 2019

The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s economic growth worse than expected, sinking to new low of 6.0 per cent in third quarter amid US trade war

  • Economic growth was the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations of 6.1 per cent
  • Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 1:20pm, 18 Oct, 2019

