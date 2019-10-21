The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has given the green light to 21 major infrastructure projects between January and October this year. Photo: Xinhua
China doubles value of infrastructure project approvals to stave off economic slowdown amid trade war
- Sharp increase in infrastructure project approvals implies greater infrastructure spending in coming years, helping to stabilise China’s economy
- Actual infrastructure investment accelerated to 4.5 per cent in the first nine months of 2019, up from 4.2 per cent in the first eight months
Topic | China economy
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has given the green light to 21 major infrastructure projects between January and October this year. Photo: Xinhua
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic growth worse than expected, sinking to new low of 6.0 per cent in third quarter amid US trade war
- Economic growth was the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations of 6.1 per cent
- Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic | China economy
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters