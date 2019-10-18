A deal in the trade war between China and the United States may offer some respite to both sides – especially if it leads to the postponement of tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods, due to come into force in December. Photo: AP
China economy set to sink further, with US trade war and pork crisis to drive record low growth lower still
- The economy grew by 6.0 per cent in the third quarter, and analysts expect it to slow further in the final quarter and into 2020, as tariffs compound the issue
- Trade war just one of many problems facing China, with pork crisis and consumption issues also expected to weigh on growth in the world’s second largest economy
Topic | China economy
A deal in the trade war between China and the United States may offer some respite to both sides – especially if it leads to the postponement of tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods, due to come into force in December. Photo: AP
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic growth worse than expected, sinking to new low of 6.0 per cent in third quarter amid US trade war
- Economic growth was the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations of 6.1 per cent
- Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic | China economy
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters