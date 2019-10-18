Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A deal in the trade war between China and the United States may offer some respite to both sides – especially if it leads to the postponement of tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods, due to come into force in December. Photo: AP
China Economy

China economy set to sink further, with US trade war and pork crisis to drive record low growth lower still

  • The economy grew by 6.0 per cent in the third quarter, and analysts expect it to slow further in the final quarter and into 2020, as tariffs compound the issue
  • Trade war just one of many problems facing China, with pork crisis and consumption issues also expected to weigh on growth in the world’s second largest economy
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A deal in the trade war between China and the United States may offer some respite to both sides – especially if it leads to the postponement of tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods, due to come into force in December. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s economic growth worse than expected, sinking to new low of 6.0 per cent in third quarter amid US trade war

  • Economic growth was the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations of 6.1 per cent
  • Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 1:20pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.