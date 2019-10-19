Channels

Xi Jinping has praised multinational companies for the role they have played in China’s opening up over the past four decades. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s door will ‘only open wider’, Xi Jinping tells delegates at Qingdao Multinationals Summit

  • ‘Only when China is good, can the world get better,’ president says in congratulatory letter read out at launch of event to promote global trade
  • Summit opens two weeks after South Korean giant Samsung closes its last factory in mainland China with the loss of thousands of jobs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Oct, 2019

Xi Jinping has praised multinational companies for the role they have played in China's opening up over the past four decades. Photo: AFP
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s economic growth worse than expected, sinking to new low of 6.0 per cent in third quarter amid US trade war

  • Economic growth was the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations of 6.1 per cent
  • Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 1:20pm, 18 Oct, 2019

The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
