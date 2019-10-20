Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A number of smaller American firms are attending the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, this year but many big US names have stayed away. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Google and Facebook stay away but smaller US firms scout for business at China’s World Internet Conference

  • Some American hardware providers attend state-backed event along with Chinese entrepreneurs Jack Ma and Robin Li
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A number of smaller American firms are attending the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, this year but many big US names have stayed away. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.