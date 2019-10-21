Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The first Qingdao Multinational Summit was jointly held by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Shandong provincial government. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s SOE executives defend Beijing’s economic model from ‘targeted attacks’ by US, EU

  • Representatives from China’s state-owned enterprises hit back at criticism from overseas executives at a conference in Shandong over the weekend
  • Foreign executives say SOEs create an uneven play field for private and foreign competitors, and are against the spirit of the World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The first Qingdao Multinational Summit was jointly held by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Shandong provincial government. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi Jinping has praised multinational companies for the role they have played in China’s opening up over the past four decades. Photo: He Huifeng
China Economy

China President Xi Jinping says ‘only when China is good, can the world get better’ amid US trade war

  • Vice-Premier Han Zheng read out a letter from China President Xi Jinping at the inaugural Qingdao Multinationals Summit on Saturday
  • Event opened two weeks after South Korean giant Samsung closed its last factory in mainland China with the loss of thousands of jobs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 3:50pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi Jinping has praised multinational companies for the role they have played in China’s opening up over the past four decades. Photo: He Huifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.