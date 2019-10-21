Apple’s market share in China is sliding as nationalist rhetoric calling for consumers to switch to Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei has gained momentum amid the trade war between China and the United States. Photo: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins influential Beijing university board as company’s China woes continue
- The American has been appointed as the chairman of the advisory board at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing
- The role offers access to state leaders, with appointments often providing clues on the relationship between Beijing and top international business titans
Topic | China economy
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Liu Shiyu (right) had not upheld the principles of a Communist Party member, made inappropriate public speeches and lacked “political vigilance” and awareness of confidentiality rules. Photo: Xinhua
China’s former securities regulator Liu Shiyu gets light punishment after graft probe
- Anti-corruption watchdog finds 58-year-old used his role for personal gain, broke the rules to help others work in financial system, and accepted gifts
- He has been given two years’ probation, had his civil servant rank downgraded and his illegal gains have been confiscated
