The Wuzhen World Internet Conference is being used as a platform by Beijing to promote its idea of global internet governance. Photo: EPA-EFE
How China's youth are shaping internet culture at home and abroad amid censorship
- Panellists at the World Internet Conference discussed the development of a distinctly Chinese online culture in a censored environment
- China is home to the world’s largest online community, but the government imposes strict controls on users
Topic | China technology
A number of smaller American firms are attending the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, this year but many big US names have stayed away. Photo: EPA
Google and Facebook stay away but smaller US firms scout for business at China’s World Internet Conference
- Some American hardware providers attend state-backed event along with Chinese entrepreneurs Jack Ma and Robin Li
- Honeywell, Qualcomm, Intel, and Cisco Systems, as well as software and cloud services provider Microsoft attend event also known as the Wuzhen Summit
Topic | China economy
