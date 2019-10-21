Channels

The Wuzhen World Internet Conference is being used as a platform by Beijing to promote its idea of global internet governance. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

How China's youth are shaping internet culture at home and abroad amid censorship

  • Panellists at the World Internet Conference discussed the development of a distinctly Chinese online culture in a censored environment
  • China is home to the world’s largest online community, but the government imposes strict controls on users
Topic |   China technology
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 8:52pm, 21 Oct, 2019

The Wuzhen World Internet Conference is being used as a platform by Beijing to promote its idea of global internet governance. Photo: EPA-EFE
A number of smaller American firms are attending the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, this year but many big US names have stayed away. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Google and Facebook stay away but smaller US firms scout for business at China’s World Internet Conference

  • Some American hardware providers attend state-backed event along with Chinese entrepreneurs Jack Ma and Robin Li
  • Honeywell, Qualcomm, Intel, and Cisco Systems, as well as software and cloud services provider Microsoft attend event also known as the Wuzhen Summit
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 12:36pm, 21 Oct, 2019

A number of smaller American firms are attending the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, this year but many big US names have stayed away. Photo: EPA
