African swine fever has swept through China’s pig population, leading to mass culls that are expected to take years to recover from. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s pork shortage puts dog and rabbit meat back on the menu in rural communities

  • The price of pork continues to surge across China because of supply shortages driven by the poor handling of African swine fever
  • Chinese people are looking for alternatives, including dog and rabbit, as the country’s most popular meat becomes unaffordable
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 1:00pm, 22 Oct, 2019

African swine fever has swept through China's pig population, leading to mass culls that are expected to take years to recover from. Photo: AFP
September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level in six years

  • September’s consumer price index rose to 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
  • China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:47pm, 15 Oct, 2019

September's producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
