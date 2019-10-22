African swine fever has swept through China’s pig population, leading to mass culls that are expected to take years to recover from. Photo: AFP
China’s pork shortage puts dog and rabbit meat back on the menu in rural communities
- The price of pork continues to surge across China because of supply shortages driven by the poor handling of African swine fever
- Chinese people are looking for alternatives, including dog and rabbit, as the country’s most popular meat becomes unaffordable
September’s producer price index (PPI), which was also released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics, sunk further to minus 1.2 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork crisis sends consumer inflation rising to the brink of Beijing’s limit, highest level in six years
- September’s consumer price index rose to 3.0 per cent, largely due to soaring pork prices
- China’s producer price index, a measure of the prices manufacturers charge at the factory gate, also fell further into deflation at minus 1.2 per cent
