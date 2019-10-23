Channels

Chengdu shot up six places from last year to snatch the top spot in the Milken Institute index, beating Shenzhen and Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Shenzhen, Beijing lose out to Chengdu as China’s best performing city economy

  • Chengdu has for the third time scooped top spot among Chinese cities for economic performance, according to Milken Institute report
  • Tech hub Shenzhen dropped from first to second in the annual rankings
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 5:12am, 23 Oct, 2019

Chengdu shot up six places from last year to snatch the top spot in the Milken Institute index, beating Shenzhen and Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
The 10,000km Chengdu-Europe Express Rail has been especially beneficial for the capital city of Sichuan province in China’s southwest. Photo: Keith Chan
Society

China growth goes west on the back of regional rail spending

  • Report finds small cities in the country’s central and west provinces surging ahead but weakening conditions could signal slowdown ahead
Kinling Lo

Updated: 5:00am, 23 Oct, 2019

The 10,000km Chengdu-Europe Express Rail has been especially beneficial for the capital city of Sichuan province in China's southwest. Photo: Keith Chan
