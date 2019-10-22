The twin-engined single-aisle C919 can seat up to 168 passengers and is intended to compete against the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo, with the first commercial delivery scheduled in 2021 to China Eastern Airlines. Photo: EPA
US trade war could impact China’s ability to manufacture rival to Airbus, Boeing, designer says
- The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac) relies on US suppliers for the C919, but they could be placed on China’s unreliable entities list
- Chief technology officer also denies report from CrowdStrike alleging China used hacking and spying to obtain technology for the twin-engined single-aisle aircraft
Topic | US-China trade war
Apple’s market share in China is sliding as nationalist rhetoric calling for consumers to switch to Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei has gained momentum amid the trade war between China and the United States. Photo: Reuters
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins influential Beijing university board as company’s China woes continue
- The American has been appointed as the chairman of the advisory board at Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing
- The role offers access to state leaders, with appointments often providing clues on the relationship between Beijing and top international business titans
Topic | China economy
