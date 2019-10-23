The idea of long-term rivalry between the US and China is becoming the consensus view in Beijing. Photo: AP
China scholars urge Beijing to sign trade truce with Trump, but get ready for a prolonged conflict
- A group of Beijing scholars expect a trade deal to be reached December 15, but foresee a prolonged battle between China and US
- US tariffs have begun to take a toll on China, with the country’s headline gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowing to 6 per cent in the third quarter
Topic | China economy
The idea of long-term rivalry between the US and China is becoming the consensus view in Beijing. Photo: AP
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters
US fears over economic damage from further tariffs on China accelerated mini-deal, says Trump’s ex-trade adviser
- White House moving quickly to complete ‘phase one’ trade war deal due to economic damage further tariffs could cause both sides, says Clete Willems
- Former lead trade negotiator says that ‘rising nationalism in US and China’ means comprehensive deal will not happen any time soon
Topic | US-China trade war
Washington and Beijing agreed in principle to a “phase one” trade deal last week, offering a temporary respite from a 15-month dispute. Photo: Reuters