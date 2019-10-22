China’s government has introduced new rules to crackdown on the country’s shadowy underground lending sector. Photo: Bloomberg
China criminalises loans with annual interest rates above 36 per cent in crackdown on private lending
- China’s Supreme Court and police authority issue joint ruling that criminalises any lending rates higher than 36 per cent per year
- The new ruling, which came into effect on Monday, could deal a heavy blow to China’s underground banking system
Topic | China economy
Once a poster child for China’s regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country’s banking industry. Photo: Baidu
Saga of China’s Bank of Jinzhou raises questions about the health of Chinese banking sector
- China’s troubled Bank of Jinzhou is seeking to raise 6.2 billion yuan (US$866 million) just two months after it secured a 3 billion yuan (US$419 million) bailout
- Problems at the company cast a spotlight on the risks facing regional lenders in China’s banking sector
Topic | China economy
