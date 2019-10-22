Channels

China’s government has introduced new rules to crackdown on the country’s shadowy underground lending sector. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China criminalises loans with annual interest rates above 36 per cent in crackdown on private lending

  • China’s Supreme Court and police authority issue joint ruling that criminalises any lending rates higher than 36 per cent per year
  • The new ruling, which came into effect on Monday, could deal a heavy blow to China’s underground banking system
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 6:22pm, 22 Oct, 2019

China’s government has introduced new rules to crackdown on the country’s shadowy underground lending sector. Photo: Bloomberg
Once a poster child for China’s regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country’s banking industry. Photo: Baidu
China Economy

Saga of China’s Bank of Jinzhou raises questions about the health of Chinese banking sector

  • China’s troubled Bank of Jinzhou is seeking to raise 6.2 billion yuan (US$866 million) just two months after it secured a 3 billion yuan (US$419 million) bailout
  • Problems at the company cast a spotlight on the risks facing regional lenders in China’s banking sector
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:53am, 4 Oct, 2019

Once a poster child for China’s regional banks, Bank of Jinzhou became the centre of storm in the country’s banking industry. Photo: Baidu
