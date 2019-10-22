China announced its next move on Monday in the long-running World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute after the Geneva-based governing body for trade found in July that Washington did not fully comply with a ruling pertaining to the removal of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from solar panels to steel cylinders, which have been in place since 2012. Photo: AFP
China to use ‘legitimate’ WTO retaliatory tariffs as ‘bargaining chips’ in US trade war negotiations
- Scale will be minuscule compared to those levied during 15-month trade war, but are backed by the World Trade Organisation stemming from an Obama-era trade dispute
- Experts say that while any tariffs may take a year to be finalised, they could upset US President Donald Trump, a known WTO critic, and in turn ‘upend’ the trade talks
Topic | US-China trade war
China announced its next move on Monday in the long-running World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute after the Geneva-based governing body for trade found in July that Washington did not fully comply with a ruling pertaining to the removal of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from solar panels to steel cylinders, which have been in place since 2012. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
China reiterates US must lift all tariffs to end trade war, but Beijing open to partial interim deal, spokesman says
- Ministry of Commerce confirms trade tensions will only end when ‘all additional tariffs’ are lifted from Chinese products
- Negotiating teams are working on the ‘phase one’ deal agreed last week in Washington for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign next month in Chile
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters