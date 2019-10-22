Channels

China announced its next move on Monday in the long-running World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute after the Geneva-based governing body for trade found in July that Washington did not fully comply with a ruling pertaining to the removal of anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese goods ranging from solar panels to steel cylinders, which have been in place since 2012. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China to use ‘legitimate’ WTO retaliatory tariffs as ‘bargaining chips’ in US trade war negotiations

  • Scale will be minuscule compared to those levied during 15-month trade war, but are backed by the World Trade Organisation stemming from an Obama-era trade dispute
  • Experts say that while any tariffs may take a year to be finalised, they could upset US President Donald Trump, a known WTO critic, and in turn ‘upend’ the trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Oct, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China reiterates US must lift all tariffs to end trade war, but Beijing open to partial interim deal, spokesman says

  • Ministry of Commerce confirms trade tensions will only end when ‘all additional tariffs’ are lifted from Chinese products
  • Negotiating teams are working on the ‘phase one’ deal agreed last week in Washington for Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign next month in Chile
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:13pm, 17 Oct, 2019

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) said on Wednesday that he and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer will likely meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Chile before the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Photo: Reuters
